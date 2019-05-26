SUTTON, Roseanne:
Passed away suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital, on Friday, May 24, 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved wife and most trusted friend of Philip for almost 58 years. Much loved Mum of Karen, Craig and Karen, and Michael and Rana. Adored Nana of Brooke, Katie, Olivia, Jordan, Ian, Letitia, and Amelia. Loved sister of the McCallum family. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Roseanne's life to be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to St John Pahiatua, PO Box 128, Pahiatua, would be appreciated or may be left in the foyer. Messages to Mr P. Sutton, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Marlborough Express on May 26, 2019