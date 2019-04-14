Ross GLEDHILL

GLEDHILL, Ross:
The moment that you left me, my heart split in two,
One side filled with memories, the other side died with you.
I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,
But missing you is a heartache, that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain,
You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.
- Loving husband of Natalie, cherished father and granddad.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 14, 2019
