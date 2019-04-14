Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross GLEDHILL. View Sign

GLEDHILL, Ross:

The moment that you left me, my heart split in two,

One side filled with memories, the other side died with you.

I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.

Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,

But missing you is a heartache, that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain,

You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.

- Loving husband of Natalie, cherished father and granddad.



