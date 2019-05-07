HENRY, James Roy (Roy):
On Saturday, May 4, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Wendy for 60 years. Adored father of Tracy, Tamara and Jason, cherished father-in-law of Carolyn, Gavin and Sharon, and treasured grandad of Alex and Margy, Kea and Tas, and Dom, Stella and Reuben. Loved brother of John and Kevin, and the late Ngaire and Tas. Beloved by Lynn, Brian, Bailey and Taylor, and all his nieces and nephews.
He touched the hearts of
so many, and will be fondly remembered forever.
Messages may be sent to 34A Lakings Road, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service celebrating Roy's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 2.00pm on Friday, May 10, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 7, 2019