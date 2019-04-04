WOOLLETT, Roy Edmund:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy WOOLLETT.
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, peacefully at his home. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna, loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Alister, Jeff and Julie, Diane, and Rodney. Loved grand and great-grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to 5 Fell Street, Grovetown, Blenheim 7202. A funeral service for Roy will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 2.00pm on Monday, April 8, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 4, 2019