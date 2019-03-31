BARNETT, Sally-Anne:
It is with much sadness that Sally passed away at Hospice Marlborough on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a long and courageous battle. Aged 41 years. Dearly loved and cherished mother of Taylor and Lucan, loved daughter of Jenny and Jim, and a loved sister of Andrea, Emma, and Cory.
Now at peace
A big thanks to the team at Hospice Marlborough for their compassionate care. Messages may be sent to 4D Henry Street, Blenheim 7201. A private farewell for Sally has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2019