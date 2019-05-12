BARNETT, Sally-Anne:
Jenny, Jim, Andrea, Cory, Emma, and Taylor and Lucan give their heartfelt thanks to those who expressed kind thoughts and condolences through baking, flowers, cards and attendance at Sally's funeral. Also a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Marlborough for the care that was given to Sally at the time of her many stays at the hospice. A special thanks also to Sowman's Funeral Services for their thoughtfulness and ongoing help. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of gratitude to you all.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 12, 2019