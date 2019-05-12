Acknowledgement

BARNETT, Sally-Anne:

Jenny, Jim, Andrea, Cory, Emma, and Taylor and Lucan give their heartfelt thanks to those who expressed kind thoughts and condolences through baking, flowers, cards and attendance at Sally's funeral. Also a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Marlborough for the care that was given to Sally at the time of her many stays at the hospice. A special thanks also to Sowman's Funeral Services for their thoughtfulness and ongoing help. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of gratitude to you all.



Published in Marlborough Express on May 12, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers