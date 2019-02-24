Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shane FALVEY. View Sign



FALVEY, Shane Michael:On February 22, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in his 88th year. Loved son of the late Michael and Dorothy, and brother of the late Mark. Cousin of Anne Saul, Kevin Falvey, Brian Gifford, Maurice Soper and Beryl Maher. A loved and respected friend of many. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the staff of Ashwood Park for their care of Shane. A graveside service for Shane will be held at the Fairhall Cemetery on Thursday, February 28 at 11.00am. Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 24, 2019

