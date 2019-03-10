Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Sharon Lynne (nee Coxall):

Reg No. K83085 CPL.WRNZAF

On Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Marlborough Hospice, Blenheim, aged 70 years, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Alex. Loving mother of Gavin and Shawn. Sister of the late Barry and Graeme, sister-in-law of Maureen and Colleen, sister of Elma and Carol (Napier) and Harry and Debra (Auckland). Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Loved and respected friend of Paul, Marie, Joanne and Conrad Fitz-Gerald, Shona and Gareth Duncan, Ernie and Noelene Thompson. Messages to 13 Belvue Crescent, Witherlea, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Sharon will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.







