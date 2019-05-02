MILLER, Shirley Lois:
Suddenly at Whanganui Hospital on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, aged 77 years young. Much loved partner of the late Gordon (Scotty) Hamilton. Loved Mum of Janice (Inglewood), Colin and Joy (Stratford), and Kathy and Trevor (Queensland). Loved Nana to Leslie; Jacob, Kane, Elkanah, Malachi; Jessie and Emily, and Nikki and Corey; and great-nana to Spencer and Theo. In accordance with Shirley's wishes a private Family Service has been held.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Marlborough Express on May 2, 2019