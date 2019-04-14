NORRISS, Stanley David:
Passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Loved father of Mike, Robyn, Julie, Pamela, Tania and David. Adored Grandad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Funeral service for Stanley will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, April 17, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 14, 2019