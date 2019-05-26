WEIR, Stuart: JP (ret)
On May 24, 2019, passed away at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in his 82nd year. Loved husband of Jeanette. Loved father and father-in-law of John, Alistair and Terri, and Robyn, and grandad of Courtney and Josh, Kimberley and Joel, Harriet, Hunter; Angela and Austin, Stacey and Willie, Alan and Angela; Liam and Caitlyn, and a great-grandfather of Jack and Amelia. Messages to PO Box 6, Seddon 7247, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Stuart's family would like to thank all staff and carers of Ashwood Park for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimers Society, c/- 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Stuart will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Wednesday, May 29, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Omaka Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 26, 2019