PERE, Theresa Jennifer

(nee Thomas):

On February 23, 2019, peacefully after a long illness, 71 years young. Beloved wife of the late Ariel Paul Pere, much loved mother of Tania, Lara, Paula, Ariel, Renee, Karroll. Treasured nanny of her moko and mokomoko's, sister, aunty, cousin, friend to her Picton whanau and all those near and far. Mum has been resting in state at Waikawa Marae in Picton. A loved and cherished friend of many. Special thanks to Nga O'Keefe of AA Colenso-Pehi Funeral Services in Palmerston North and Terry Ryan of Geoffery T Sowman's in Blenheim for their care of our mum. A service for mum was held at the Waikawa Marae on Wednesday, February 27, at 12.00pm.



