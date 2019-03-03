PICKERING,
Thomas Acton (Tom):
On March 2, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family, after a brief illness, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Myra. Respected and loved father of Andrew, the late Margaret, Lois, and Kevin and his son-in-laws Tom Harris and David Wearing. A treasured grandad of Jared (deceased), Hayden; Robert, Timothy, Jolene; Kalib, and Chanelle (deceased) and all their families. Messages to 133 Muller Rd, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Tom will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Tuesday, March 5, at 1.00pm followed by a family interment at the Fairhall cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 3, 2019