Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas PICKERING. View Sign



Thomas Acton (Tom):

On March 2, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family, after a brief illness, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Myra. Respected and loved father of Andrew, the late Margaret, Lois, and Kevin and his son-in-laws Tom Harris and David Wearing. A treasured grandad of Jared (deceased), Hayden; Robert, Timothy, Jolene; Kalib, and Chanelle (deceased) and all their families. Messages to 133 Muller Rd, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Tom will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Tuesday, March 5, at 1.00pm followed by a family interment at the Fairhall cemetery.







PICKERING,Thomas Acton (Tom):On March 2, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family, after a brief illness, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Myra. Respected and loved father of Andrew, the late Margaret, Lois, and Kevin and his son-in-laws Tom Harris and David Wearing. A treasured grandad of Jared (deceased), Hayden; Robert, Timothy, Jolene; Kalib, and Chanelle (deceased) and all their families. Messages to 133 Muller Rd, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Tom will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Tuesday, March 5, at 1.00pm followed by a family interment at the Fairhall cemetery. Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers