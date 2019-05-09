Acknowledgement

WISE, Tom Ernest:

Margaret would like to sincerely thank all our friends and neighbours who, in so many ways, made Tom's passing a little easier. For all the lovely cards with special messages, flowers, food and visits, thank you. To the staff at Wairau Hospital who took such good care of Tom on more than one occasion and to the special hospice staff who made his last days so comfortable and peaceful, my thanks. I would also like to thank the staff of Springlands Health, especially our caring GP Dr Helen Pike. I am sincerely grateful to you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



