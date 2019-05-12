SMITH, Valerie Dawn (Dawn)
(nee Dempster):
On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Dawn passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital with her family be her side. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Teresa (deceased) and David Sherriff, and Denise and Mark Lewis. Caring Nana, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to all her Grandies and Great-Grandies. Loved younger twin sister of Maureen Batchelor. At Dawn's request a private cremation has been held. All communications please, to Denise Lewis, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 12, 2019