CRANSWICK, Vera Gladys:

On Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Springlands Retirement Village, peacefully after a short illness, aged 97 years and one day. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan for 69 years, a mother very much loved by Elaine (Blenheim), and Ross (Africa), a treasured nana to Sheldon, Bridgette, and Andrew, and a great-grandmother. A loved mum to Peter and Patty, and a great friend to so many. A big special thank you to all the staff at Springlands Retirement Village for the most wonderful and amazing care of both Vera and Alan. Vera's funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 1.30pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Taylor Pass Road, Blenheim. Messages to 50 Dillons Point Road, Blenheim.



