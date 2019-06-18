ORSMAN, William John:
Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, aged 80. Beloved partner of Dorothy. Much loved father of David and Tim, and father-in-law of Dana. Proud grandfather of Lily, Tessa and Caleb. Loved brother of the late Colin and Harry. Messages to the family may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown, Wellington 6242. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Wadestown Road, Wadestown, Wellington, on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 18, 2019