Yvonne Josephine
(nee Peters):
Died peacefully at home on March 26, 2019, in her 87th year. She was the treasured bride for 66 years of Frankie Connor. She was the adored mother of her seven children; Cherie, Tina, Maria, Michael, Peter, Stephen and Philip. She had 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Yvonne was a woman of great faith who knew what it meant to love. We will all miss her dearly.
'My soul doth magnify
the Lord.'
Rosary will be held at 7.30pm on Friday, March 29. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, at St Mary's Church, at 10.30am.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 28, 2019