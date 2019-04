Acknowledgement

CONNOR,

Yvonne Josephine:

The Connor family kindly wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours who participated in the tremendous farewell to our wife and mother; Yvonne (Bunty). Aged 86. A gracious lady, she would not say or hear a bad word about anybody. She was dedicated beyond the call to our family. She also had an insatiable gift of faith.

"And in God's house for evermore, her dwelling

place shall be."



