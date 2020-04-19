Adrian HODGE

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you and your Family at this difficult time...."
    - Travis Windley
  • "Our deepest sympathy & condolences to Mel & kids for the..."
  • "Our heartfelt condolences to Mel & kids for the loss of a..."
  • "No words can express the sadness of when we loss a loved..."
    - Leanne Harris
Death Notice

HODGE, Adrian William:
On April 16, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Blenheim, aged 50 years. Much loved husband of Melanie. A loved and treasured Dad to Jessica and Hayden, and step-dad to Dylan. Loved son of Peter and Anne Hodge, and a loved brother, uncle, and friend of many. Messages to 444 Old Renwick Rd, RD2, Blenheim 7272 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service for Adrian will be held with interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 19, 2020
