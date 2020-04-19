HODGE, Adrian William:
On April 16, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Blenheim, aged 50 years. Much loved husband of Melanie. A loved and treasured Dad to Jessica and Hayden, and step-dad to Dylan. Loved son of Peter and Anne Hodge, and a loved brother, uncle, and friend of many. Messages to 444 Old Renwick Rd, RD2, Blenheim 7272 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service for Adrian will be held with interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 19, 2020