BORRIE, Adrien:

Passed after a short illness on February 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years. Loved and cherished husband of Sandra Bird. Father of John, David, and Elizabeth. Loved Adrien of Mia Borrie (London). Loved brother of Helen (Waiuku), Jill (Australia), Stephanie (Australia), and their families. Respected brother-in-law of David Bird. Special thanks to Wairau Hospital, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, and Christchurch Hospital ICU for their care of Adrien. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/raborrie0620 Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Adrien Borrie, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Adrien's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, cnr Fendalton Road and Tui Street, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. A memorial service will be held in Blenheim at a later date and will be advised in this publication.





