ENDICOTT-DAVIES, Alan:
On January 19, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of Vicki and Adam; Brett and Lisa; Patrick and Tash; and Louise. Loved grandfather of Rangi and Ebony; Holly and Thomas; Anna, Michael and Abi; Gracie and Jim. Much loved brother of Graham and the late Val. Much loved brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Fred Lucas, Ruth and the late Artie Thomas, Jean and the late Noel Walters, Jim and Jean Doyle, Irene and Wal Maloney. Messages to 17 Cashmere Grove, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. At Alan's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 21, 2020