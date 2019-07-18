Acknowledgement



MORRISON, Alan David (Al):

Shirley and Llyn Anderson, Rose and Les Butchers, and their families, wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the support and kindness following the unexpected passing of Alan. The messages of support were greatly appreciated. Also thank you to everyone who made donations to the Kidney Foundation. A special thank you to Murray and Richard Rose, John Cross and Tash Fahey, your unwavering support was exceptional and much appreciated. Thanks must also go to the doctors, specialists and medical teams for their care and treatment provided to Alan over the years. Also to those who attended Al's farewell, it was great to meet you all, thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



