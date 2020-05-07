Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan SUTHERLAND. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date View Map Death Notice



SUTHERLAND,

Alan Richard:

January 4, 1944

- May 4, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Alan Richard Sutherland, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and All Black. Alan died unexpectedly in hospital in South Africa while recovering from a recent surgery. He led a great life, accomplishing feats that a young boy from Blenheim could only dream of. Alan brought joy to the world with his rugby, racing, humour and song, but above all through his passion for life. Though the tyranny of distance sometimes made it hard, Alan never forgot family and friends – they were everything to him. Alan is survived by his wonderful wife Vera, who was his rock, and their daughter Tarryn; and Karen, Natalie and Greg and their mother, Pat. He will be sadly missed by all his grandchildren; Aleesha, Madeleine, Dylan, Henry, Juliette and Georgie and his great granddaughter, Serena. He was a much-loved brother of Anne, Naida, Ramon, Lynette and Ivan and will be greatly missed by the entire Sutherland family.

I wasn't there that morning

When my Father passed away

I didn't get to tell him

All the things I had to say



I think I caught his spirit

Later that same year

I'm sure I heard his echo

In my baby's new born tears

I'm just so glad I told him in the living years







A memorial service will be held in Blenheim in the near future to celebrate the life of one of Marlborough's greatest sons. Rest in Peace, Big Al.



Published in Marlborough Express on May 7, 2020

