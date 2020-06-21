YOUNG, Alan George:
1931 - June 18, 2020. Aged 89 years. Passed away at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy, loved father and father-in-law of Lorraine and Bob, Max and Adie, Lyn and Jock, Don and Michelle, Kevin and Carlin, and Gary. A much loved grandad and great-grandad to his 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Alan's family would like to thank Dr Christine Frost, and all the staff at Ashwood Park, for the care and kindness shown to their Dad. Messages may be sent to the Young Family, c/- 20 Keiss Street, Blenheim 7201. At Alan's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 21, 2020