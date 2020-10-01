DEBOO, Albert William
John (Charlie):
On Wednesday September 30, 2020, at Wairau Hospital with his family close by. In his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Adrienne, treasured father and father-in-law of Ian and Lyn, Heather and Terry, Graham and Jackie. Adored Grandad of Yasmin, Cleavon, Tahlia, Dylan, Gemma, Clay, Taylor, Chloe and Nick. Special Old Grandad to his 13 great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to Villa 31, 16 North Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to c/- 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 2.00pm, on Monday, October 5, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 1, 2020