BOYCE, Alec Murray:
On September 15, 2019. Loving husband of Gwen. Father of Linda, Heather and the late Richard. Father-in-law of Owen, Paul and the late Debbie. Grandfather of Petrena, Jason, Ellen, Rylie, Edward, Christopher, Andrew, Ted and 11 great-grandchildren. Messages to 79 McLauchlan Street, Blenheim, 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Please join Alec's family for his funeral service at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Friday, September 20, at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
