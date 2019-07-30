O'DONNELL,
Alex Percy Gerald:
On July 29, 2019, passed away surrounded by family. Aged 88 years. Loved son of the late Charles and Gretchen, and eldest brother of his 13 siblings. Much loved husband of the late Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Ian Kerry, Mark and Judy O'Donnell. A loved Grandad of Sean, Liana, Nicholas, Lucy; Natasha, and Jayden, and a loved great-Grandad to Odin, Ruby and Archie, and remembered by all their extended families.
Promoted to Glory.
Special thanks to Marlborough Hospice for their wonderful care, and Majors Deane and Susan Goldsack for their tremendous support. Messages to 4 Hiley Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for Alex will be celebrated at the Salvation Army Citadel, Henry Street, Blenheim, on Monday, August 5, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 30, 2019