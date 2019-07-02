PATTERSON,
Alice (nee Duffy):
On June 25, 2019, in Montreal. Loved wife of the late John (Pat) Patterson. Dearly loved and loving mother of the late Bryan. Loving friend and gardening companion of daughter-in-law Suzanne. Loving grandmother of Austin and Cathie, Justine and John, and treasured great-grandmother of Lucky; Zoe, Bruno and Xanthe. Very dear to Lynda, Sandra and families of Montreal.
Now withers the rose
And the lily is spent
And both once bore
The sweetest scent
In summer, that sweet time.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 2, 2019