CURRIE, Alison Jean:
On March 18, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, in her 80th year. Beloved daughter of the late Les and Freda Morgan (Okaramio), dearly loved wife of the late Ron Currie, and much loved partner of the late Henry Topp, loved sister and sister-in-law of Erica and Miles Anker, Graeme and Lois Morgan, Margaret Boyce, Dorothy and Kevin Stagg, and a loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Loved step-mother of Jane, Susan, and Philippa and their families. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Alison Currie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, March 23, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 22, 2020