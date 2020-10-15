MURRAY,
Alison May (nee Croft):
On Monday, October 5, 2020, peacefully at Adriel Rest Home, Amberley, aged 81 years. Dearly beloved wife of Ernest, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nichola and Peter, John, Bryce and Janet, Marianne and George, and Hamish and Caroline, cherished grandmother of Anna and Grant, Hamish, Matthew, William, Katie-Rose, Duncan and Jess, Hugh, Thomas, Elizabeth, Fergus, Scott, Henrietta, Max, and Ben, loved great-grandmother of Isy, Jamie, and Pippa, loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Judith, Russell and Jean, Warwick and Prue. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent directly to Alzheimer's NZ, c/- PO Box 11-288, Wellington 6142. A Wonderful celebration has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 15, 2020