SKINNER, Alison Joan:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital in the company of her family on Sunday, August 4, 2019, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Robert Skinner. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Frances (Fran) O'Sullivan, Christine O'Sullivan and Martin Bynion, and Terry and Jeanie O'Sullivan. Loved grandmother of Gabriel O'Sullivan James, Laura O'Sullivan, Isabella O'Sullivan, Gemma Hall and Ainslie Easton. Auntie Alison to her nieces Margaret O'Sullivan and Sharon Salmon. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A Celebration of Alison's life will be held during a service at St Mary's Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Saturday, August 17, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 8, 2019