BELL, Alister John:
On Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Carter House, Te Puke. In his 71st year. Dearly loved husband of Joanne (née Geddes) (Papamoa). Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Martin and Angelika (Papamoa), Daryl and Philipa (Papamoa), Jade and Stuart Olson (Papamoa), Andrew and Melissa Stevens (Melbourne). Much loved by all of his family and friends and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Tauranga - WBOP. A service for Alister will be held on Friday, August 23, 1.30pm, at Papamoa Baptist Church, Dickson Road, Papamoa.
An awesome man gone
to be with God.
Messages to 1230 Papamoa Beach Road, Papamoa 3118.
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 20, 2019