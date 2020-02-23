McKAY,
Alister Donald (Mac):
(Reg. No. NZ 10700 Royal NZ Navy) On February 21, 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 68 years, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and John Meikle, Chris and Jim Chapman, and the late Ian. An adored Grandad and Great-Grandad. Messages to 44A Budge Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Special thanks to Wairau Hospital, Access Community Carers and Ashwood Park for their wonderful care of Mac. A celebration of Mac's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Thursday, February 27, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall RSA Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 23, 2020