McKAY,
Alister Donald (Mac):
Pat, Sue, Christine, and their families, sincerely thank everyone who expressed their support, condolences and kindness following the recent passing of a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We hold dear the flowers and cards we received, and thanks also to those who attended the service to farewell and celebrate Mac's life. We also wish to convey our thanks and gratitude to the wonderful care Mac received from Access, Wairau Hospital and Ashwood Park Rest Home. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 7, 2020