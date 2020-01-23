ROBINSON, Allan John:
Sadly at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown, on Monday, January 20, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 52 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Lisa (Auckland), Lee-Anne and Mike Freeth (Blenheim), devoted grandfather, GaGa and Grumps of Callin, Brooklyn, and Luca; Dominic and Danielle. Loved brother-in-law of Fran McNeill (Blenheim), loved Uncle Al of Jodi (UK).
"At peace"
In accordance with Allan's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 23, 2020