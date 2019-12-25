HASTILOW, Ann Crosbie
(nee McLachlan):
On December 23, 2019, died peacefully with family present, aged 69 years. Loved wife and navigator of John, cherished mother of Adam and April, Kate and Michael. Loved sister of Sandra, John and Deborah, loved and respected by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to Dr Paul Peterson, the staff of Charles Upham Health Care and the staff of Diana Isaac Hospital for their compassionate care of Ann. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ann Hastilow, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Ann will be held at the Lakeside Soldiers Memorial Hall, Harts Road, Leeston, on Saturday, December 28, at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at Ellesmere Public Cemetery. Garden flowers welcome.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 25, 2019