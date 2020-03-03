ATKINSON, Annie:

On March 1, 2020, at Christchurch. Aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Edward Atkinson. Fantastic mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Murray Neal (Renwick), John Atkinson and Angela McLean (Christchurch). Grandma to Simon and Luba, and loved sister of Jennie Grundy (Christchurch). World traveller extraordinaire and now out walking in the hills with Ted. Special thanks to the staff at George Manning Lifecare for their compassionate care of Ann over the past years. Messages may be addressed to the Atkinson family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Annie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, March 6, at 4.00pm.





