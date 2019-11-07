GIBSON,
Annie (nee Neiman):
On November 6, 2019. Loved mother of Terri, Megan, Livy and Daniel. Loved daughter of Judith and Grahame, and Brian (deceased). Loved sister of Michael (deceased), Philippa, and Brendon, stepsister of Lindel and Ross (deceased). Loved grandmother of Cameron and William.
Our hearts are broken
A celebration of Annie's life will be held in the Village Chapel, 4-6 High St, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Saturday, November 9, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society may be left at the service. Messages to the family can be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842 or online at garypickeringfunerals.co.nz/tributes/gibson-annie/
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 7, 2019