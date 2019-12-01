DELLER,

Anthony Richard (Tony)

& Joan Florence:

Judy, John and Richard, together with their families, wish to express their thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during their recent difficult loss of both Joan and Tony. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, phone calls, visits and the presence of all who attended their services. Thank you to Palliser House for their care of Dad, to Wairarapa Hospital staff for their care of both Mum and Dad, to the Rev Andy Eldred for your support and comforting words throughout this time. We would also like to thank Anna of Richmond Funeral Home for your respect and care of Mum and Dad and the support you gave us, to the Greytown Lionesses for your support of Mum and for the guard of honour at the church and the Garden Club for the beautiful flowers at the church. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks.



