Anthony DUNCAN

Guest Book
  • "Love to all the family. Tony you are one who noone will..."
    - Julie BURROW (Berdinner)
  • "Fondest memories, sadly missed"
    - Kay Gratton
  • "Thank you Tony for being such a great friend , You will..."
    - Russell Hannah
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

DUNCAN,
Anthony John (Tony):
On August 26, 2019, in Blenheim, aged 71 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kylie and Gray Cornelius, Scott and Fiona. Loved Poppa of Jed, Abbie, Charlie and Jack. Best mate of Val and Tyke. A loved brother, uncle, nephew and cousin of his extended family. Messages to 13 Brooklyn Dr, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Tony will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, August 30, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.