WIGHTWICK,
Anthony Lawrence (Tony):
Passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital on Monday, October 28, 2019. Aged 81 years. Treasured husband and best friend of Mary. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Dianna, Bruce and Helen, and Rebecca. Loving grandad of Renee and Leon, Josh and Cameron. Messages may be sent to 42 Hillcrest Avenue, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, on Friday, November 1, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 29, 2019