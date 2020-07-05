FRAMPTON, Arthur:
Passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Wairau Hospital. Aged 84 years. Arthur was the beloved husband of Jean, and much loved father to Jenny, Ivan and Paul. Loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Messages to 58 Ashwood Drive, Blenheim 7240.
Arthur will be hugely missed though we are so glad he is now in Heaven with Jesus
his Saviour.
Many thanks to the staff at Wairau Hospital for all their care of Arthur. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Gideon's International (www.gideons.org) would be appreciated, or may be sent to PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Arthur is to be held at the Springlands Chapel of Cloudy Bay Funeral Services at 1.30pm on Thursday, July 9, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 5, 2020