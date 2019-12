DAVEY,Ashley McDonell (Ash):On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough, peacefully with family at his side. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband, friend and sailing partner of Brenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Matt Tristram, Nicole, Stephanie, and the late Tim. Adored Grandad Ash of Caleb and Nate. Loved brother of his brothers and sisters, and loved son-in-law of Ailsa Lindsay. Messages may be sent to 8 Rimu Terrace, Waikawa, Picton 7220. Special thanks to those who have supported Ash and his family over recent times. We really appreciate your love and support. A farewell for Ash will be held at the Waikawa Boating Club, Waikawa Marina, Picton, at 1.30pm on Saturday, December 21, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.