DAVEY,
Ashley McDonell (Ash):
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Hospice Marlborough, peacefully with family at his side. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband, friend and sailing partner of Brenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Matt Tristram, Nicole, Stephanie, and the late Tim. Adored Grandad Ash of Caleb and Nate. Loved brother of his brothers and sisters, and loved son-in-law of Ailsa Lindsay. Messages may be sent to 8 Rimu Terrace, Waikawa, Picton 7220. Special thanks to those who have supported Ash and his family over recent times. We really appreciate your love and support. A farewell for Ash will be held at the Waikawa Boating Club, Waikawa Marina, Picton, at 1.30pm on Saturday, December 21, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 19, 2019