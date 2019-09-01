BLACKIE,
Barbara Jean: QSM
On August 30, 2019, at home in Christchurch, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of Lysle (deceased). Much loved and loving mother of Alastair, Angela Brott, and Brigit Blair. Grandmother of Kate, Sophie, William, James, Melissa, Christopher, Juliet, and Catherine, and 15 great- grandchildren. Special mother- in-law of Caroline and David. Sister of Rosalind Harker (Havelock North) and of the late Hugh, Brian, and Roger Stringer, Helen Turnbull, and Judith Simson. She was greatly loved by all her extended family in New Zealand, the UK, the USA and the Chatham Islands. Barbara's family gratefully acknowledge the love and friendship she enjoyed with so many people from all the equestrian disciplines and the support and assistance given to her by NZ Thoroughbred Racing, the Canterbury Jockey Club, and her Riccarton racing "family", especially Karen and Terry, which enabled her to continue to hold her trainer's licence right until the end of her long life. Messages to the Blackie family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A farewell gathering will be held in the Showgate Lounge, Riccarton Racecouse, 165 Racecourse Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 5 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 1, 2019