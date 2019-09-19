TAYLOR,
Barrie Paul Thomas:
On September 16, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 77 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and John Weaver. Loved Grandad of Gareth and Maddi, Jordan and Mike Beach, Zoe and Henri, and Great-Grandad of Lucas. Messages to 13 Glover Crescent, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Barrie will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Monday, September 23, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 19, 2019