AKERBLOM, Barry:
Passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pat, and a loved stepfather of Tania and Mark Uren, Craig and Emma Agnew. Loved grandad of Jack Uren; James and Mikala Hutchinson, David and Dennita Hutchinson, Otis and Neve Agnew, and great-grandad of Lily. A loved brother of Ross and Pam, and uncle of Lyndon and Kerry. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Nelson Air Rescue or St Johns, PO Box 467, Blenheim, would be appreciated. A cremation service for Barry will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, June 13, at 11.00am.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 9, 2020