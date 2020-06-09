Barry AKERBLOM

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to read of your sad news Pat. Thinking of you. Ilona"
  • "So very sorry to hear of the passing of our dear Kareoke..."
  • "What a great loss of a great brother in-law will always be..."
    - Howard Hassall
  • "Sad to hear of the passing of Barry he was a great brother..."
    - Howard Hassall
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

AKERBLOM, Barry:
Passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pat, and a loved stepfather of Tania and Mark Uren, Craig and Emma Agnew. Loved grandad of Jack Uren; James and Mikala Hutchinson, David and Dennita Hutchinson, Otis and Neve Agnew, and great-grandad of Lily. A loved brother of Ross and Pam, and uncle of Lyndon and Kerry. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Nelson Air Rescue or St Johns, PO Box 467, Blenheim, would be appreciated. A cremation service for Barry will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, June 13, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on June 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.