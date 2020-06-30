Barry SATHERLEY

Death Notice

SATHERLEY, Barry John:
14.08.1949 – 25.06.2020
Unexpectedly at home, aged 71 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Sharon and Brad Kirk, and Angela Leask. Loved Grandad of Caitlan Satherley; Kamrin Satherley and Samuel Croft, and a loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Messages to 17A Cleghorn St, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Funeral Service for Barry will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, July 16, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on June 30, 2020
