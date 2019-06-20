VOSS, Barry John:
Passed away peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after a short illness. Aged 75 years. Loved only son of the late Clifford and Elma. A loved and respected friend of the Lucas Family, Bazza, Dave and Sharyn. A gentle, kind soul who loved life and motorsport. He will be sadly missed by all. A special thanks to all who have shown love and support to Barry throughout his life, and to the HDU and Oncology team at Wairau Hospital for their care and compassion. Messages may be sent to 23 Budge Street, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240. A farewell for Barry will be held at the Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street, Blenheim, at 10.30am, on Tuesday, June 25, followed by interment at Omaka Cemetery. Barry's request was that you wear bright colours that reflect his life.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 20, 2019