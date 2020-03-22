Barry WATSON

Guest Book
  • "R.I.P Bazza. A Ford Zepher boy from days gone by.Our hearts..."
    - gary Aldridge
  • "R.I.P Bazza,one of the Ford Zepher boys from days gone..."
    - gary Aldridge
  • "Alison and family you guys are in my thought at this very..."
    - Wayne Aldridge
  • "Allison,,so sorry to hear about your soul mate,,deepest..."
    - Joyce Marshall
  • "R.I.P school mate"
    - David Bugler
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fairhall Cemetery
Blenheim
Death Notice

WATSON, Barry Robert:
Barry peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, aged 61 years. He is remembered as the dearly loved husband and soulmate of Alison for 41 years and son of the late Bob and Ellen Watson. A proud father of Trevor and Lisa. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Carol and Bruce, Buster and Cheryl, Ronald, Ken and Judy. Uncle Tracy, Lyndon, Kirsty, George, Sonny and Dennis. Treasured friend and workmate to all that knew him. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz His family would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone for their kindness and support. A memorial gathering for Barry will be held at the Fairhall Cemetery, Blenheim, on Friday, March 27, at 2.00pm.

Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 22, 2020
